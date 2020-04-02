To help the countrymen combat against the coronavirus outbreak, India fielding coach R Sridhar donated Rs 4 lakh.

The coach contributed Rs 2 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund along with another Rs 1.5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Sridhar said that he was duty-bound and honoured to contribute to the cause.

“As a proud Indian citizen, I’m Duty-bound and honoured to contribute Rs 200,000/- to @PMCares, Rs 150,000/- to @TelanganaCMO & Rs 50,000/- to Sec Cantt Board. #COVID19outbreak #PMCaresFunds #PMCARES @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KTRTRS @BCCI @WHO #letsgetourcountrybackontrack,” tweeted Sridhar on Thursday.

As promised last weekend, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday donated Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus, which has killed more than 49,000 across the globe, has claimed at least 50 lives in India so far apart from affecting around 2,000 in the country. In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.

As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Hima Das and from Bajrang Punia to Neeraj Chopra, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help India overcome the pandemic.