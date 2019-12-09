Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be fast approaching the end of his career but it seems like his legacy can be continued in the form of a new footballer, as per Dutch legend Danny Blind is to be believed.

Blind is of the opinion that Sadio Mane of Liverpool has it in him what it takes to be a Cristiano Ronaldo in world football and he is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in world football at the moment.

His opinion finds support from none other than the Ballon d’Or 2019 winner Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend also stated that it was no less than a shame to see Sadio Mane finish fourth.

“It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place. But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like,” Messi had remarked after clinching his record sixth Ballon d’Or.

Blind has taken this idea even further and went on to labeled Mane the new Cristiano Ronaldo in world football.

“Sadio Mane is the new Ronaldo in world football,” Danny Blind said as quoted by The Sports Rush.

“Do you know why Messi voted for Mane? Because great players recognise other great players.

“I don’t compare Mane to Messi. I think Sadio is much more like Cristiano Ronaldo in his very best years. Ronaldo was so physically and mentally strong.

“Sadio is like a massive rock of granite and yet so dynamic at the same time – just like Ronaldo was for so many years. It is right that people are finally taking notice of Mane as an incredibly special player.

“Sadio deserves to be recognised alongside the best attacker in the world, Messi. Now Mane must win as many trophies as he can, starting with the Premier League title,” he concluded.