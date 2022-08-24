Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC defeat Indian Air Force 4-0

After defeating the Indian Air Force 4-0 in a Group B match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in this city on Tuesday, Bengaluru FC (BFC) became the third Durand Cup team to win two games in a row.

In the ninth minute of the game, Roy Krishan scored the game’s first goal, and Sunil Chhetri scored the second in the 23rd. In the 71st minute, Faisal Ali scored the third goal, and in the third minute of stoppage time, Siva Sakthi, a youthful striker, scored the fourth.

As a result, Mohammedan and BFC both have six points in the group and the same goal differential.

As many as six changes were made by Blues manager Simon Grayson to his starting lineup, with defender Hira Mondal being the lone one necessitated by a red card she received in their opening match. The Air Force coach Priya Darshan made two, honouring Prabhjot Singh for his tenacious performance in the last game when he entered as a replacement and replaced Amal Das in defence with Guizam. Surprisingly, both teams started the game with five defenders.

Roy Krishna scored the opening goal for BFC after receiving a cross from the left and advancing to finish with his right foot for his second goal of the competition.

Soon after, skipper Sunil Chhetri snuck one past Shibinraj in the Air Force goal after getting on the end of a cross from Prabir Das, who was tireless with his runs from the right on the day. It was his second in as many games and in the competition.

In the first half, the Airmen suffered no more losses.

BFC’s third goal was scored in the 71st minute by Faisal Ali, a recent addition from Kolkata. However, credit should go to Suresh Wangjam who chased a ball inside the box with Air Force defender Arashpreet on his shoulder trying to see it to touch. Udanta and Faisal, two substitutes, combined for it.

Suresh persisted, lunging to keep the ball in play as Udanta approached. The quick Manipuri winger expertly placed a cross across the goal’s face, and Faisal, who entered the game after it had ended, had an easy tap-in.

The Airmen’s greatest opportunity came from a Prabhjot corner in the 81st minute when Arashpreet sprang the highest to redirect a strong header toward goal, but it just missed the goal and went out.

