Durand Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan register 2-0 win over Indian Navy FT

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a 2-0 win over Indian Navy FT in their Group B match at the Durand Cup 2022 at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, here on Wednesday.

With this win, Mariners kept their hopes alive for earning them a qualification to the quarterfinals. Two goals in the opening 45 minutes from Lenny Rodrigues (18′) and Kiyan Nassiri Giri (28′) gained an all-important three points for the Juan Ferrando-led side.

Naming an all Indian eleven on the pitch for the first time, ATK Mohun Bagan looked energetic and buzzing from the get go, and played on the up, having more of the ball.

Finding several openings in the attacking third, the Mariners were able to get past the Indian Navy defence but went overhead as two goals by Fardin were declared offside as the midfielder couldn’t hold his line, playing too deep on the shoulder of his defender.

In the 18th minute, Lenny Rodrigues broke the deadlock as he found the back of the net after squeezing past three defenders and finishing it with his left-foot, with the Indian Navy keeper having no chance to save it.

With a goal in their bag, Juan Ferrando’s men held their position and looked comfortable, keeping the armed forces side in check with constant progressive play. Minutes later, Kiyan Nassiri Giri made it two for his side as he made a brilliant run in between the defenders to find himself in a one-on-one-situation with the keeper, kept his composure and slotted it past the keeper.

The Kolkata side ramped up the pace of the game in the second half, denying Indian Navy any chance at goal with their organised and resolute defence.

The Green and Maroons were unfortunate to not have a four-goal lead by the 53rd minute as the woodwork denied two great shots at goal by Ricky Shabong and Fardin, who deserved a goal after providing two terrific assists.

Indian Navy got their best shot at the ATK Mohun Bagan goal in the 65th minute after Hari’s shot from point blank range was saved by Arsh Anwar. The game took a sombre tone as neither side could complete their attack as the game took a sporadic turn and had prolonged possession by either side.

ATK Mohun have done all they can after taking home three points from this match as their fate in the Durand Cup hangs on the results of the remaining fixtures. Indian Navy, on the contrary, play their final game of the group stage against Rajasthan United on Monday.

(Inputs from IANS)