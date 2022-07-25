Armand Duplantis from Sweden refreshed the men’s pole vault world record with 6.21 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Monday (IST).

Already securing the title with 6.00 metres, Duplantis improved the previous world record of 6.20 metres, set by him at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in March, by one centimetre.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States finished runner-up with 5.94m on his first attempt. Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines settled for bronze on the same height but with one more attempt, Xinhua reports.

Mondo Duplantis. World Record. We Are All Witnesses. pic.twitter.com/pDVkuyBZ3K — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) July 25, 2022

Tobi Amusan from Nigeria claimed the women’s 100m hurdles title. Less than two hours after setting a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals, Amusan clocked 12.06 seconds in the final, but her winning time was not recognised as a new world record due to a 2.5-metre-per-second wind behind her.

“Gotta save the best for last!” Everyone in the stadium was watching Mondo Duplantis, and he delivered with a world record to wrap up the #WorldAthleticsChamps in perfect style. mondohoss600 | WorldAthletics | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/TudkkUnZug — Georgy Felix (@georgyfelix) July 25, 2022



Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, United States pocketed the women’s 4x400m relay gold medal to achieve double victories over the distance here.

Shortly after their men’s teammates won the gold, Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson and Sydney McLaughlin combined for a world-leading three minutes and 17.79 seconds to win.

The US team built its leading position from the second baton en route to victory. Jamaica placed second in 3:20.74, and Britain finished third in 3:22.64.

(Inputs from IANS)