Dream11 IPL CSK vs RCB: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Match Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th match of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both the teams have had a similar kind of fate so far with wins and losses. While RCB stand fifth with 6 points from five matches, CSK have won two out of their six matches.

The three times champions will be desperate to get back to winning ways and hope that they can produce an all-round performance.

For CSK, it has been a story of ‘ifs and buts’. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team have witnessed some brilliant individual performances but are yet to perform as a team in this year’s IPL 2020.

Chennai’s major concern has been their bowlers as the strike bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran have not matches the expectations.

RCB would also be hoping to get on the winning track after losing their last encounter against Delhi Capitals. Their batting order looks settled with skipper Virat Kohli also ending a long wait to find his form.

However, the doubts still loom large over middle-order and the bowling. Players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar have not shown any spark, while top order batsmen like Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers have also shown inconsistency.

RCB’s main problem, like in the past few years, remain the bowling department. Other than Yuzvendra Chahal, no one has looked to be in wicket-taking form. Kohli would hope that Navdeep Saini regains his usual touch soon.

Dream11 IPL CSK vs RCB Prediction Tips

Wicketkeeper: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Batsmen: Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu

All-rounder: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj

Dream11 IPL CSK vs RCB Team

Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj