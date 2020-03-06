Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has wished luck to the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics that is slated to be held in July-August and also reiterated her dream to give every child in India, the right to sport along with right to education.

Reliance Foundation was awarded Corporate Supporter of the Year award at the Times Of India Sports Awards which took place on Thursday in the national capital.

“I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of Reliance Foundation. Thank you Times of India for recognising the work we do and our passion for grassroots sports in India,” Ambani said in a video message.

“I know that in the audience today, there are many young athletes who will represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To each and everyone, I would like to say that when you go to Tokyo, you will carry with you the prayers and good wishes of a billion Indians.

“We wish you every success and may you bring glory to our great nation. On behalf of all Indians, I wish you all the very best. It is my dream to give every child in India, the right to sport along with right to education,” she added.

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing the nation’s development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Led by Nita Ambani, it is working towards facilitating transformative changes to ensure overall well-being and higher quality of life for all.

Among India’s largest social initiatives, RF is focused on addressing the nation’s development challenges in areas of Rural Transformation, Health, Education, Sports for Development, Disaster Response, Urban Renewal, and Arts, Culture and Heritage.