Dream League of India launched to promote tennis cricket in the country

Servotech Sports on Thursday launched the Dream League of India, a one-of-a-kind Tennis-ball Cricket League in a grand ceremony here on Thursday. The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13–18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the Dream League of India. Joining the league as one of the six celebrity faces are acclaimed music director and singer Salim Merchant, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday. Servotech Sports aims to nurture the finest grassroots talent, with top performers earning the chance to represent India’s tennis ball team internationally in tennis cricket.

To play in the Dream League of India, players can register themselves on the league’s official website or Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

From these fair trials, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the DLI auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads. Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction.

Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) and Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) selectors to represent Team India in tennis cricket.

Moreover, unsold players will compete in the country’s biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament, with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 opener, ensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Speaking on the launch of DLI, Rishabh Bhatia, Director, Servotech Sports, said, “At Servotech Sports, we are committed to transforming dreams into reality. The Dream League of India reflects our belief in grassroots empowerment and our passion for seeing India dominate new frontiers in sports. Every young player from every gully now has a real chance to wear the Tennis cricket ball India jersey,”

Speaking on the occasion, actor Sonu Sood, League Commissioner, DLI said, “Dreams are meant to be chased — and realised. The Dream League of India is not just about a game, it’s about giving wings to thousands of young athletes across India. I am proud to be part of a movement that will inspire, uplift, and transform the sporting landscape.”