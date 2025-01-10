Draw, fixtures announced for men’s & women’s football events at 38th National Games

The men’s tournament will take place from January 30 to February 7 at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, while the women’s event will be held from January 29 to February 6 as the draw and fixtures have been announced on Friday.

Matches will be held at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex and District Sports Complex in Haldwani.

Advertisement

Both events will feature eight teams each – hosts Uttarakhand and seven best teams from the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy 2023-24 (held in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh) and Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24 (held in Kolkata, West Bengal).

Advertisement

The eight teams are placed in two groups with four teams each with the top two teams making it to the semifinal, while the two losing semifinalists will play for the bronze medal match.

Women’s semifinal is scheduled for February 4 with the bronze medal match to take place on February 6. In the men’s event, semifinals will take place of February 5 while the bronze medal match is slated for February 7.

The women’s final will be held on February 6 with the men’s final will take place on the following day.

Services are the defending gold medalists from the men’s tournament, while Odisha are the defending gold medalists in the women’s tournament.

Men’s Football Draw-

GROUP A: Goa, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Assam

Fixtures (all matches at Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

January 30: Goa vs Assam, Uttarakhand vs Mizoram

February 1: Mizoram vs Goa, Assam vs Uttarakhand

February 3: Mizoram vs Assam, Goa vs Uttarakhand

GROUP B: Services, Kerala, Manipur, Delhi

Fixtures (all matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

January 30: Services vs Delhi, Kerala vs Manipur

February 1: Manipur vs Services, Delhi vs Kerala

February 3: Manipur vs Delhi, Services vs Kerala

Semi-finals: (both matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 5: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B, Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Bronze Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 7: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

Gold Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 7: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Women’s Football Draw-

GROUP A: Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Odisha

Fixtures (all matches at Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

January 29: Haryana vs Odisha, Tamil Nadu vs Sikkim

January 31: Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, Sikkim vs Haryana

February 2: Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Sikkim vs Odisha

GROUP B: Manipur, Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

Fixtures (all matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

January 29: Manipur vs West Bengal, Delhi vs Uttarakhand

January 31: West Bengal vs Delhi, Uttarakhand vs Manipur

February 2: Manipur vs Delhi, Uttarakhand vs West Bengal

Semi-finals: (both matches at District Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 4: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B, Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Bronze Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 6: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2

Gold Medal Match (Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Haldwani):

February 6: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2