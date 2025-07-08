DPL Women’s Season 2 squads locked in as exciting talent joins roster

Women’s cricket in Delhi took another major step forward as Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, East Delhi Riders, and South Delhi Superstarz completed their squad line-ups for DPL Season 2, featuring an exciting mix of emerging and experienced players.

The DPL auction saw intense bidding as Tanisha Singh (Rs 13 lakh), Nazma (Rs 12.5 lakh), Monika (Rs 10 lakh), and Purva Siwach (Rs 9.75 lakh) emerged as top buys. Franchises went big on these standout performers, recognising their potential to shape the season ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, DDCA President, said, as quoted from a press release by the board, “It’s a proud moment for us. The DPL has been one of the few leagues to include a women’s edition from the start. This season, we’ve expanded participation and strengthened the domestic structure. Over 600 girls took part in our recent club-level tournament — a big step for women’s cricket in Delhi. With growing interest and talent, we aim to add more teams, more players, and more matches in the coming seasons.”

The Central Delhi Queens, who had earlier retained Deeksha Sharma, added experienced campaigner Monika for Rs 10 lakh and smartly used the Right to Match (RTM) card to bring back promising spinner Parunika Sisodia.

East Delhi Riders showed their faith in experienced India batter Priya Punia, retaining her ahead of the auction for her consistent and dependable performances. At the auction table, the franchise further strengthened its squad by investing in talented all-rounder Purva Siwach and left-arm medium pacer Pragya Rawat, both seen as exciting prospects for the upcoming season.

North Delhi Strikers had already secured Upasana Yadav ahead of the auction and further bolstered their squad with the inclusion of Nazma, a sought-after player who sparked a bidding war between Central Delhi Queens and South Delhi Superstarz. Eventually, the Strikers exercised their Right to Match (RTM) to bring her back into the fold.

South Delhi Superstarz retained star batter Shweta Sehrawat ahead of the auction and made a significant investment to sign rising talents like Tanisha Singh and Ekta Bhadana, signalling their intent to build a strong and youthful squad.