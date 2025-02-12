“Don’t think there was issue with lights”: Pakistan’s Tayyab Tahir gives his take on Rachin’s injury incident

Pakistan batter Tayyab Tahir dismissed the speculation about Rachin Ravindra being stuck by the ball due to an issue with the floodlight during the first match of the ODI tri-nation series between the Men in Green and New Zealand last week in Lahore.

The unfortunate injury incident occurred in the 38th over of the second innings, when Rachin attempted to complete a catch off Michael Bracewell. During his attempt, he seemingly lost sight of the ball due to floodlights and took a heavy blow to his face. He went off the pitch after he started to bleed.

The incident became the talk of the town and left the fans and former cricketers divided into two sections. While some believe floodlight was the cause behind the incident, others have downplayed the speculation.

Tayyab weighed in on the entire incident and felt the lights were not at fault for Rachin’s injury due to the elevation of the ball.

“I don’t think there was an issue with the lights. Ravindra didn’t get struck by the ball because of the lights. The ball wasn’t that high in the air,” Tayyab said in a press conference in Karachi.

After the incident, New Zealand Cricket released a statement to reveal the nature of Rachin’s injury, which read, “Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over.”

“He sustained a laceration to the forehead, which has been addressed and treated at the ground but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes,” the statement added.

The injury left Rachin unavailable for New Zealand’s second match of the tri-series against South Africa on Monday. Devon Conway was called in to replace Rachin, and he made the most of the opportunity. He played a blistering 97-run knock as the Blackcaps cruised to a comfortable 6-wicket win.