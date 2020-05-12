‘Don’t know how that’s going to work,’ Raheem Sterling on Premier League’s plan to restart in June

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has expressed his concern over English Premier League’s plan to resume the 2019-20 season in June after the government gave a green light on Monday.

Sterling stated that he isn’t scared about the prospect of returning to the field during such unprecedented times, but he wants the conditions to be safe not just for the footballers but also for others who are associated with the game.

“The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it’s not just for footballing reasons, it’s safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees,” Sterling said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know how that’s going to work, but I feel like once that side of the people’s safety and the players’ safety is secured and their wellbeing is looked after, then that’s the right time to go back in.

“Until then, I’m… how can I say… not scared but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be,” he added.

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season on Monday as the government published a “roadmap” that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1. The roadmap has directed that all sporting events in the country be staged behind closed doors and by following strict social distancing measures.