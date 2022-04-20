Tuesday night’s Premier League encounter between two of the most successful teams in England, Liverpool and Manchester United witnessed a one sided battering of the 20-time Premier League winners Manchester United by the hands of Liverpool at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men secured their crucial three points by winning 4-0 on the night.

Double strikes from Mohammad Salah and one goal each by Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, helped Liverpool destroy Manchester United 4-0 on Wednesday.

Man United did not have the services of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese footballer missed the game due to the sad demise of his newborn son. A brilliant gesture by both sets of fans was observed when all of them gave a standing ovation in support of the 36-year-old as a sign of their support for Cristiano and his family in the 7th minute.

Hosts Liverpool took an early lead in the fifth minute of the match when Luis Diaz scored for them. It was followed by Mohamed Salah giving his side a lead of 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Resuming the game after half-time, the hosts completely outplayed Manchester United as Sadio Mane scored a goal in the 68th minute. It was then that the Egyptian Salah put the final nail in the coffin and scored his second goal of the night in the 85th-minute taking Liverpool to victory 4-0.

Currently, Liverpool is at the top of the points table with a total of 76 points in 32 games, while Manchester United is at the sixth spot with 54 points.

However, defending champions Manchester City will be playing in-form Brighton today as they look to regain their one point lead at the top of the table.

