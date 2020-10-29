Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna’s campaign at the Astana Open ended on Thursday with defeats in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively at the National Tennis Centre here.

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville. Sharan and Bambridge had a set point in the second set leading 5-4, but could not utilise it. They gained 45 ATP points and $3230 for their quarterfinal effort.

In a hard fought first round doubles match, Rohan Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Arevalo and Brkic won 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5. Bopanna and his partner made $2650 and no points.

Qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland made it to his first quarterfinal after knocking out Australian eighth seed Jordan Thompson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino of France and Mackenzie McDonald of USA also made it to the last eight of the singles segment.

SINGLES:

[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

[3] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [Q] Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1,6-1

[PR] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [WC] Andreas Seppi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES (ROUND 1):

Jonathan Erlich (ISR) / Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) d [WC] Mohamed Safwat (EGY) / Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-3, 6-3

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Tomislav. Brkic (BIH) d Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Frederick. Nielsen (DEN) 6-7(5),7-6(3),10-5

[4] Ben McLachlan (JPN) / Franko Skugor (CRO) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Hugo Nys (MON) 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 12-10

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

[2] Max Purcell (AUS) / Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR) / Divij Sharan (IND) 6-3, 7-5