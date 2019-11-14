Starting the 2019-20 season, the I-League will be broadcast on Discovery Asia Pacific’s India-centric sports channel DSport. The national governing body of Indian football the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Private Limited to finalise the same.

The feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport will be produced by an Ireland based company Instat Limited after the AIFF commissioned them separately for the same.

Instat will produce feed of all the 110 games of I-League, beginning on November 30, with an eight-camera setup.

The decision comes after a long period of uncertainty on whether the I-League would get a broadcaster or not.

Star Sports, the earlier broadcaster, was often accused by the I-League clubs of providing step-motherly treatment especially after the company decided to telecast selected matches last season.

However, as per request from the I-League clubs the AIFF and its marketing and commercial partner FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) struck a deal with the Insat and Lex Sportel providing them exclusive rights for on-air and digital content.

“I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited’s expertise in producing live telecast of I-League matches on DSport. The eight-camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das was quoted as saying on official statement.

Earlier, the I-League clubs were told by the AIFF and I-League Committee to look for local broadcasting companies to telecast their home matches which had led to a huge furore among the clubs.