In a recent development, Dingko Singh, the Asian Games gold medal-winning boxer will be flown to New Delhi to resume his treatment for liver cancer. Notably, the 41-year-old was missed a radiation therapy as he couldn’t fly to New Delhi from Imphal amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh who doubles up as the Chairman of and Managing Director of Spice Jet has made the arrangements of Dingko’s flight via air ambulance.

“I spoke with him yesterday and today in the morning. He is suffering from cancer and like a true boxer he is fighting it out,” a source close to Dingko told IANS.

“Our president is also the chairman of Spice Jet and fortunately they have their own air ambulance service. So he immediately called on their chief director to get him flown down.”

The source added that the meantime is being used to raise funds for the treatment.

“I spoke with all our community members and we are raising funds. He was very reluctant at first but I told him that you are in need and we are a family. I purposely did not collect the amount centrally because then it becomes an obligation for many people to give which I don’t want it to be. I have instead circulated his bank account details to everyone,” he said.

Dingko Singh, a bantamweight boxer during his days in the boxing ring, won gold at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games. He has won the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri and is now suffering from a relapse of liver cancer.