Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik has given an insight into what kind of approach the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises take to succeed and what the teams, who have not yet won any title, lack.

“It is a very corporate atmosphere at IPL. You either persevere or perish. The teams that are successful tend to keep it consistent because they know the formula and keep trusting the process in the hope that it will give results,” Karthik said in the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo One on One #Workfromhome as quoted by IANS.

“Then there are teams that are yet to succeed. They want to try and achieve what they feel is good enough for that team and in the process they keep experimenting with the methodology,” he added.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman also expressed his desire to play in the 13th edition of the IPL – suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic – as soon as possible especially to be with new coach Brendon McCullum and KKR’s latest recruit Eoin Morgan.

“In every generation there is a cricketer who changes the face of cricket. I think Brendon McCullum did that in the last WC. He showed the world how to play the game really fair, really hard in a watchable and enjoyable manner. He is extremely inspiring.”

“One of the reasons why I want this IPL to happen is to be able to work with Brendon and Eoin Morgan. These are the two people I genuinely want to rub shoulders with. I can learn so much from these two people,” he added.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29 was earlier postponed to April 15 before it was suspended till further notice on Thursday.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.