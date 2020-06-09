Indian batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday showered praises on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni stating that the veteran wicketkeeper possessed a rare ability to view cricket only as a sport and not as a matter of life and death.

“Blessed with the rare equanimity of viewing cricket as a sport and not a matter of life and death, MS Dhoni’s calling card was composure, especially under pressure,” Laxman said in a tweet.

“The 2007 World T20 triumph catalysed the stirring captaincy saga of a leader who talked through his deeds,” he added.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team as he led India to T20 World Cup Win in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 2011 as well as the ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. Moreover, he also led the Indian team to the number 1 ranking in Test match cricket.

Laxman had earlier announced that he would be paying tributes to players who had a rich influence on his career. The tribute to Dhoni was part of this initiative. Earlier, Laxman had paid tributes to Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan.