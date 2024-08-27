Dhawan’s retirement will leave the sport poorer than before, says Sunil Gavaskar

After Shikhar Dhawan recently called time on his playing career across all formats, legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels the left-handed opener’s retirement leaves cricket ‘poorer’. He added that injuries may have influenced Dhawan’s decision to retire from the game.

In all, Dhawan scored 6,793 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35, including 17 centuries. In 34 Tests, he amassed 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61, while hitting seven centuries, including 189 on debut against Australia at Mohali. In 68 T20Is, he scored 1,759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from all forms of the game is going to leave the sport poorer than before. The ever-smiling, ever-positive Shikhar, also fondly called ‘Gabbar’, was a player of enormous talent. But as befalls opening batters, a lean series or tournament can mean the selectors wielding the axe.”

Advertisement

“In later years, injuries were part of Shikhar’s career, which seldom allowed him to fully display his skill and probably helped him make the decision to quit the game while he was still enjoying being part of the circuit,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar.

Dhawan was the leading run-getter in India’s title-winning run at the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and went on to be the side’s leading run-getter in 2014 Asia Cup, 2015 ODI World Cup 2015, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup.

He also captained India whenever the seniors weren’t present in the team and was Player of the Tournament in the 2004 U19 World Cup. He represented Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he’s the second-highest run-getter after Virat Kohli.

Gavaskar also feels that with retired cricketers having greater avenues to give back to the game, Dhawan can dabble into anything which will bring joy to cricket fans. On Monday, it was announced that Dhawan, 38, joined the Legends Cricket League, with its next edition to happen in September.

Moreover, Dhawan has his philanthropic ventures and recently became co-owner of the South Delhi Superstars team in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL). “Taking that call is the hardest thing to do. But when the body tells the mind, ‘Enough, enough’, then that’s the right time to go.”

“Retired cricketers today have many more avenues open to stay connected with the game, and Shikhar could well avail of them. There’s no doubt that whatever he chooses to do, he will do it with the same cheer that he brought to the game and was loved by teammates and fans for,” he concluded.