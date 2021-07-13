A focused and relaxed mind can achieve success. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to invest in the mental well-being of its sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics and has procured a wearable device developed by a start-up backed by Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, the chief coach of the national team.

The Indian contingent’s dreams at the Tokyo Olympics will be supported by this wearable mediation device that is capable of providing bio-feedback during meditation and help athletes take care of mental well-being during these pandemic times.

Named Dhyana, the device developed by Gopichand and Oxford University alumnus and bio-medical technology entrepreneur, Bhairav Shankar, is capable of measuring the ‘mindful minutes’ or the amount of time spent focusing on a meditation session. It does this by continuously tracking the Heart Rate Variability (HRV), or the gap in between two consecutive heartbeats, which is further broken down into the three fundamentals of every meditation session — the quality of breathing, focus, and relaxation.

The IOA has signed up Dhyana as the official meditation partner for the Olympic Games.

“The IOA has acquired smart Dhyana rings and Dhyana’s health management services for the entire Indian contingent headed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is working together to prioritise mental wellness and improve the focus of the players amidst the ongoing pandemic,” an IOA press release said on Monday.

“With Dhyana’s support, we will provide each member of the team with the wearable meditation device which is capable of providing crucial bio-feedback during meditation. Data-driven and measured meditation can help athletes in ensuring that they meditate properly for a certain amount of time every day, thereby easing stress and improving their focus and concentration,” said Rajiv Mehta, IOA secretary-general.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is going to be extremely challenging owing to the exceptional circumstances it is being held in. I have always relied on the benefits of meditation throughout my entire career — both as a player and as a coach, and am confident that data-driven meditation with the help of Dhyana will greatly benefit the Indian contingent to prepare better and help them unlock their full potential,” said Gopichand, director of Dhyana.

Dhyana’s co-developer Bhairav Shankar claimed that research had shown that the device helps provide a measurable and scientific way of tackling stress, increasing focus, and building a positive state of mind through the power of meditation.

“We have been conducting research on the benefits of measured meditation on athletes, and we’re excited about the ability to work with the IOA in our collective mission to help the Indian contingent give their best at the upcoming games,” said Shankar, Dhyana MD.