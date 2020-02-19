There is no doubt that Virat Kohli always wants to lead his team by example. He has done that over the last few years not only by his consistent performances on the pitch but even by the high fitness standards that he has achieved by working off the field on things like proper training and diet.

The Delhi born 31-year-old has played as many as 84 Test matches, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is ever since he started playing for India in 2008. Being the part of a team like India, which is more often than not in the middle of cricketing action, Kohli stated that the intensive workload does take a toll on his body but insisted that he is determined to play all three formats for at least the next three years.

“My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now,” Kohli said ahead of the New Zealand Test series starting on Friday as quoted by IANS.

“After that we might have a different conversation,” he added.