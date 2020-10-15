Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest delivery in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his team’s 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Bowling a delivery at a pace of 156.2 kmph in the third over of Hyderabad’s innings, the 26-year-old South Broke the eight-year-old record of his fellow countrymate Dale Steyn (154.4 kmph).

Nortje bowled DC’s third over, which was also his first of the day, and started off with a delivery that clocked 148.2 kmph. It was hit by Jos Buttler for a six. He then bowled two deliveries that were timed 152.3 kmph and 152.1 kmph, after which came his slowest ball of the over at 146.4 kmph.

Nortje then sent the fifth ball at a scarcely believable 156.2 kmph that shattered the record for the fastest ball of all time in the IPL, held by his illustrious compatriot Steyn.

Meanwhile, Delh Capitals continued on their dominating run in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament.

It was Delhi’s sixth win from eight matches and with 12 points now, Shreyas Iyer’s men have regained the top spot in the points table. They dethroned Mumbai Indians.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals put on board a commendable total of 161/7 courtesy of a half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan (57) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53).

Defending the total, Delhi bowler showed their usual brilliance with an a-round display where each of them contributed to the team’s cause.

Nortje (2/33) and Tushar Deshpande (2/37) were the pick of the bowlers, while Kagiso Rabada (1/28), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/17) and Axar Patel (1/32) were also on the money as they restricted Rajasthan to 148/8.