Riding on comeback goals from skipper Harry Kane and Dele Alli in the second half, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day afternoon at home.

It was Adam Webster’s header in the 37th minute, which was the first blood of the game and this kept Brighton well ahead of Spurs by the first half. But just eight minutes after the interval Kane netted the equaliser before Alli scored the winner with 18 minutes remaining for the final whistle.

It was a momentous day for Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen as he lined up at left-back for his 300th appearance for the club and, despite the early start and the miserable weather, the game started brightly with both sides having half-chances.

The visitors got themselves in the driving seat in the 37th minute, after Harry Winks was adjudged to have fouled Ezequiel Schelotto out on the right flank. Following this, Pascal Gross sent over the free-kick and Webster was high enough to head that pass away from Paulo Gazzaniga but inside the net.

Spurs badly needed an equaliser that too early and in the 53rd minute Lucas Moura’s brilliance helped them achieve the target. Picking the ball up mid-way inside Brighton’s half, the forward avoided a couple of tackles and looked to have over-run the ball twice but somehow Spurs kept possession as the ball fell at the feet of Kane, who executed a left-foot shot which was superbly kept out by Mathew Ryan, but the rebound came straight back to Kane’s other foot and this time the skipper found the back of the net.

With the equaliser, Spurs got some momentum and started dominating the game. But Brighton entailed Gazzaniga to be alert.

In the 72nd minute, Christian Eriksen provided an exquisite pass to Serge Aurier in the right inside channel, and the latter worked the ball back to Alli first-time in the air and the midfielder does the rest.