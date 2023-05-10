Defender Preeti to lead 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team’s at Jr Asia Cup

Hockey India on Wednesday named defender Preeti to lead the 18-member Junior Women’s Team for the Jr Asia Cup scheduled to played from 2nd June in Kakamigahara, Japan. Forward Deepika will be the vice-captain.

India is clubbed with Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in Pool A while the hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China and Indonesia are in Pool B.

The tournament is crucial for the participating teams as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify to the junior World Cup .

Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari are in the squad along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari and Anjali Barwa.

The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur and Manashri Narendra Shedage.

Forward line will see the experienced Mumtaz Khan, Deepika and Deepika Soreng lead the charge along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the team and the campaign, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It wasn’t easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is lots of talent in India and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage.”

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake we know we will have to compete every second but I’m excited to see where this team can go,” she added.

India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on 3rd June followed by a match against Malaysia on 5th June. They will take on Korea on 6th June followed by a match against Chinese Taipei. The Semis will be held on 10th June while the Final will be played on 11th June.