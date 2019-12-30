After reports and visuals of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials getting physical during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday emerged, former Delhi and India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has reportedly expressed his desire to take charge of the cricket governing body as its president.

Earlier, a DDCA official was quoted as saying in a report of IANS that Gambhir has already been approached and is being seen as the right man at the moment to get DDCA back on the track amid the troubles that have put the association in poor light in recent times.

“He has shown what he brings to the table and was instrumental in changing the fortunes of KKR. Not to forget his contribution to Delhi cricket. With how we have seen the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly impress with their leadership qualities as administrators, Gambhir could be the perfect person to take over the reins of DDCA at this point in time.

“Some BJP officials have in recent times in fact also gotten in touch with him to understand what all has been happening at the association and after yesterday, it would only be ideal that a strict taskmaster like him takes over and gets the association back on track. Yes, he has shown interest in the talks we have had so far and another meeting is expected to take place with him in the new year,” the official said.

Another source privy to the developments has said that the BJP MP from East Delhi is keen to lead the DDCA which is infamous for its history of corruption, violence, lobbying, financial larceny and irregular selection process.

“Gautam Gambhir has taken this decision after a lot of thoughts and he is troubled by the fact that there is no order in the present head-less DDCA. He has been thinking about taking a pro-active role to resurrect DDCA’s tarnished image,” the source was quoted as saying by Republic TV.

“If given a chance, he would like to lead DDCA from the front and by example and ready to mantle the role of Presidentship through the duly elected process,” the source added.

Cricketer-turned-politician, Gambhir on Sunday had urged the BCCI and its president, Sourav Ganguly, to dissolve the Delhi cricket body and demanded sanctions and bans for the officials who were involved in the fist-fight.

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

A DDCA statement had said that all the members had unanimously “passed the resolutions and agendas” but according to news reports and visuals doing the rounds on social media it is evident that the AGM had its share of drama.

“The AGM was disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent,” a source privy to the developments was quoted as saying by PTI.

Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma was appointed as the new ombudsman of DDCA, replacing Badar. However, a day after the latter had asked the DDCA members to exercise restraint and suggested that the entire proceedings at the AGM were video-recorded.