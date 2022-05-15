DC’s Shaw discharged from hospital, to continue recuperation in team hotel

Following a bout of typhoid, Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital and has returned to the team hotel, the franchise announced on Sunday.

However, the franchise did not specify whether the young cricketer, who formed several fruitful partnerships at the top with Australian stalwart David Warner in IPL 2022, will play the remaining two league matches for the franchise or not as he recovers from the illness.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, will play Punjab Kings on Monday, followed by the final IPL 2022 league game against Mumbai Indians on May 21 at Wankhede Stadium. With 12 points, the team is currently fifth in the IPL points table and in contention for a playoff berth.

The DC statement on Sunday morning stated, “Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating, while being monitored by the DC medical team.”

Assistant coach Shane Watson of the Delhi Capitals recently stated that the youngster is unlikely to play in the team’s remaining matches.

Shaw has not played in DC’s last three league matches, which have been against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, since May 1. Shaw’s Instagram story from May 8 revealed that the opener was admitted to the hospital due to a fever.

“He just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which they’ve had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was. It’s not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time,” Watson had told Grade Cricketer on May 12.

In nine matches, Shaw had scored 259 runs at an average of 28.78 and strike rate of 159.87, including two half-centuries. “It’s a big loss for us to not have him. The last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it’s not going to be in time for the minimum of last two games that we’ve got,” Watson had added.

(Inputs from IANS)