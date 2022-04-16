Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has qualified for his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters after overcoming 10th seed American Taylor Fritz 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarters.

Meanwhile Grigor Dimitrov fought through his quarter final tie to clinch a thrilling final set in a tie-break and managed to beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) on Friday to reach the world number 29’s eighth Masters 1000 semifinal.

The victory against 11th seed Hurkacz took Dimitrov’s match record to 11-6 for the 2022 season. The Bulgarian ace can take himself into the top 20 of the ATP rankings if he managed to book himself a final appearance in this tournament. However, the former world number 3 does not wish to focus on this matter.

After causing a second round upset by beating Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Davidovich Fokina demonstrated some high levels of confidence and energy against Fritz on Court Rainier III to get himself a semi-final berth.

The 22 year old player showed an array of shots in the game and constantly kept engaging with the crowd with his fist pumps and eventually got what he wanted after a tiring two hours and 24 minutes.

“I am so, so happy. Last year I reached the quarter-finals. The emotions to be in the semi-finals are so high. I am enjoying every point. In the first set I had a lot of chances to break but I didn’t do it. But I just stayed focused and believed in myself,” Davidovich Fokina said in his post-match interview on the court.

The World No. 46 now has a 2-0 lead over Fritz in their ATP head-to-head series and will be locking horns with Grigor Dimitrov in the last four.

“When you beat the World No. 1 it gives you a lot of confidence physically, mentally and technically,” Davidovich Fokina further added.

Fritz however, would be disappointed after not qualifying to the next round despite of being in a rich vein of form. The American had ended Rafael Nadal’s unbeaten start to the season to lift the Indian Wells title last month and was hoping to bring his good form to this tournament as well.

