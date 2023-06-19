A cycling expedition to the World’s Highest Motorable Pass, Umling La, at an Altitude of 19,024 feet by Dhanurdhari Gunners of the Fire and Fury Corps was on Monday flagged off by Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC (Retd) from Hall of Fame, Leh.

A large number of veterans, veer naris, school children and community members participated in the flagging off ceremony and encouraged the team members.

The Expedition Team comprises of cyclists from Indian Army and civilian enthusiasts and will summit Umling La in four cycling days, covering a distance of 400 kilometres. The expedition will be a true test of the Dhanurdhari Gunners grit and strength of the sinew.

The expedition is an effort to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, invigorate the patriotic fervour, instill the spirit of National Integration and promote fitness, said the Leh based defence spokesman.