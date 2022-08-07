CWG 2022, Cricket: Australia win toss, elect to bat first against India in gold medal match

Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the gold medal match of 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The competition, where women’s T20 cricket made its debut, started off with an India-Australia match in Group A and is now nearing its conclusion with another India-Australia match.

The last time these two sides met in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Australia chased down 155 with an over to spare despite losing their top five inside the first eight overs, with pacer Renuka Thakur taking a sensational four-wicket haul.

“Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today,” said Meg, who added that Australia are unchanged in the playing eleven from their five-wicket win in second semifinal over New Zealand.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her eleven in unchanged from the four-run win over hosts England in the first semifinal on Saturday. “Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.”

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniyaa Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Renuka Thakur

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.