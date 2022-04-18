After the loss to Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that his team were not able to capitalize on the chances they had in the last five overs.

David Miller’s unbeaten 94 and Rashid Khan’s quick knock in the end helped Gujarat Titans in securing the win against the Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

“There were a lot of moments in the match that one could over analyse, but the two contributing factors were an outstanding innings from David Miller and a very good cameo from Rashid towards the end. The other aspect that was notable was the last five overs in our innings they bowled well and we didn’t capitalize on what was a very good base. There were some key moments throughout, but that was the two areas – the last five overs with the bat and the last 5 overs when they batted,” Fleming said in his post-match press conference.

“It’s really a hard one. We were in the game and we were in control with the bat and the kind of start we had, we were in really good shape. So, losing games from there is very hard to take but they played really well and took the game away from us,” he further added.

CSK is currently playing without their most expensive and important pacer Deepak Chahar, as he was ruled out of the IPL 2022 season through injury. The head coach said that the franchise is currently looking for someone to replace Chahar within the squad.

“We are looking for someone. We have got some talent within our squad. We are in a must-win situation so we have been really conservative with our selections. We would like to see how we perform under pressure and look for someone from our side,” said Stephen Fleming.

Coming to the match, Miller’s sensational knock of 94* was well supported in the latter part of the chase by stand-in captain Rashid Khan’s quick innings of 40 runs in 21 balls as Gujarat managed to chase the target of 170 with a ball to spare.

This was the fifth win in six games for the Gujarat Titans, while it was the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above Mumbai Indians who are yet to win a game.

(Inputs from ANI)