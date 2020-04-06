Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels that IPL team Chennai Super Kings have produced the most uncapped players for India.

“It’s the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it’s a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard,” Styris was quoted as saying by PTI via Star Sports.

Styris, who has also been a part of CSK, feels that it is the consistency of the IPL giants that has helped them win the most knockout matches.

“It’s about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches,” said the former New Zealand all-rounder.

It is a well-known fact that Mumbai Indians and CSK are arch-rivals and according to Styris, the battle between the two teams is also about the best finisher (MS Dhoni) of the game against the best death bowler (Lasith Malinga) and in that Dhoni owns Malinga.

“It’s about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga,” he said.

With the IPL being deferred to April 15 due to the ongoing pandemic Coronavirus, the BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host IPL 13. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

As of now, the IPL stands postponed with an official announcement regarding its further postponement or cancellation expected anytime soon.