Cristiano Ronaldo’s Newborn Boy Dies; “We Will Always Love You”

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United forward and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their newborn boy has died. The football star, who was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez, revealed that she gave birth to a girl, while their son died. Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple was expecting twins.

Ronaldo took to his social media and announced this news. He wrote,” It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and request privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” concluded the Portuguese football star.

“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano,” Manchester United tweeted. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”