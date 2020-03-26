Legendary footballer Pele rated Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi. Pele feels it is the consistency of the Portuguese that makes him best of all.

“Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, because he is the most consistent over the past 10 years, although Messi should not be forgotten,” Pele said in an interview on the Pilhado YouTube channel as quoted by IANS.

Pele is the only footballer to win three World Cups, and scored over 1,000 goals in a professional career that spanned 22 years.

“There is only one king. Pele was better than all of them,” said Pele while comparing himself to his contemporary rivals.

“If I have to be honest, well, I’m telling you the truth: my father and mother closed the factory. There will only ever be one Pele,” he added.

Talking about Ronaldo, the 35-year-old equalled Serie A’s record for scoring in 11 consecutive appearances for Juventus earlier this month. A feat achieved by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

With Euro 2020 being deferred to the next year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Ronaldo will turn 36 by the time he represents defending champions Portugal at the mega event.

The Juventus striker is in quarantine currently after his teammate Daniele Rugani had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.