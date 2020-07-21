Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is “world-class in his mind and legs.” Ronaldo scored in Juve’s 2-1 win over Lazio to become the fastest player to score 50 goals in the Serie A.

“When Cristiano smells blood… He’s extraordinary, as he recovers so quickly between games,” Juve head coach Sarri told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s not just physical, but psychological.

“He could be someone who uses up so much energy in each game, but he recovers it every time and he’s world-class in the mind as well as the legs.”

The brace against Lazio took Ronaldo’s tally to 30 league goals for the season. The Serie A record is 36 — reached by Gonzalo Higuain with Napoli in 2015-16 — and when asked if Ronaldo could eclipse the number, Sarri said: “If he puts his mind to something, he’s very difficult to stop.

“We’ll see if we should rest him over the next few rounds, but if he’s still in this shape, then he might not need it.”

Ronaldo however maintained that it is the team’s success that is important to him and not his own individual records. Juventus are now clear of second-placed Inter, chasing a ninth successive league title.

“Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.