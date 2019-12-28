Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the chart of active international goalscorers with 99 goals, is world-famous for his game. The 34-year-old has won almost every accolade that is given on the field of football.

But the Portugal striker has two unfulfilled wishes that he aims to accomplish after the end of his illustrious football career.

As per his latest interaction with the media, Ronaldo wants to be an actor.

“One thing that fascinates me is that of wanting to try acting in a film,” said Ronaldo as quoted by Tuttosport.

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid star also said that he would like to resume his studies after he calls time on his football career because the studies he has done till date have failed to answer all the questions in his mind.

“When I stop with football, I would like to resume my studies. I aim a lot to study, to acculturate myself, because unfortunately the studies I have done cannot answer all the questions I have in mind,” said the legend.

Ronaldo, who turns 35 on February next year, talked about his retirement plans saying everything depends on his physical condition. He added as long as his body responds well, he is going to stay on the field.

“I have never had a bad season in my life, as I am always ready to face challenges. I always play with the intention to win. The moment my body no longer responds properly on the field, then it will be time for me to stop,” said Ronaldo.

“Many years ago the ideal age to stop playing was 30 or 32, now you still see people aged 40,” he added.