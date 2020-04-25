Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday shared a workout picture of his on social media asking the people to stay strong.

The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, all the sporting events are also on a halt at present with the sports personalities keeping themselves fit by working out at their homes.

The Juventus striker took to Twitter to post the picture saying: “Keep strong guys! Lets go! #stayactive (sic).”

It is worth noting that five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Lionel Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo is set to become the first footballer and the third sports person overall to cross career earnings over 1 billion US dollars despite a huge 3.8 million Euro wage cut from his current employers Juventus.

With the world fighting the pandemic Coronavirus, Ronaldo on April 11 has urged everyone to unite and support each other in this “very difficult moment”.

Notably, the Serie A competition where Ronaldo plays for his current club Juventus has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Italy’s football federation President Gabriele Gravina has on Thursday announced to resume the suspended Serie A in early August.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the pandemic, Ronaldo is keeping himself fit with tough workout regimes. The Portuguese, who is known for his great fitness level, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.