Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently won an Under-9 football tournament with the Juve Under-9 side. The win suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo’s son may well go on to replicate his father’s success in world football although it is way too early to say anything with certainty.

In addition, Ronaldo Jr also grabbed the best striker of the tournament award as he netted as many as three goals in the tournament. Ronaldo himself took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of his son with the “best striker” award which he had won.

“I’m a proud daddy,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner captioned the picture.

Juventus U9 won the “Cavour Trophy”, beating Chieri 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was voted best striker of the tournament. Like father, like son! [Courtesy Photos]#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/HPzTbn3820 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) December 9, 2019

According to data available, Ronaldo Jr reportedly has scarcely believable numbers even for his age. He has played 28 matches for the Juve Under-9 team so far and already has 58 goals and 18 assists to his name in these matches.

Despite those incredible numbers, CR7 had stated earlier that it would be difficult for his son to replicate his success mainly because of the tougher competition in the coming years.

“I hope that Cristiano can be like his father. He says he will be better than I, but I think it will be difficult,” he had told beIN Sports earlier in the year as quoted by The Sun.

The 34-year-old former Real Madrid striker recently missed out on winning his sixth Ballon d’Or after he finished third behind his long-time rival Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.