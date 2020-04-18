Former Juventus teammate and defender Medhi Benatia hailed Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as the absolute number one.

“He is the absolute number one, as a footballer and as a person,” Benatia said as quoted by Goal.com.

The former Moroccan national team captain believes that Ronaldo is very intelligent even off the pitch and that the striker’s brain works faster than anybody else.

“He is very intelligent, even off the pitch. His brain is always faster than anybody else. I am happy to be his friend. I always wish him the best,” he added.

It is worth noting that five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Lionel Messi’s arch-rival Ronaldo is set to become the first footballer and the third sports person overall to cross career earnings over 1 billion US dollars despite a huge 3.8 million Euro wage cut from his current employers Juventus.

With the world fighting the pandemic Coronavirus, Ronaldo on April 11 has urged everyone to unite and support each other in this “very difficult moment”.

Notably, the Serie A competition where Ronaldo plays for his current club Juventus has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the players of the team were quarantined after Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paolo Dybala tested positive for COVID-19. However, Matuidi and Rugani have recovered from the virus.

Despite the ongoing lockdown across the globe caused by the pandemic, Ronaldo is keeping himself fit with tough workout regimes. The Portuguese, who is known for his great fitness level, has been maintaining his right shape inside his seven-story mansion.