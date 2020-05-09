Portuguese U-19 goalkeeper Filipe Goncalves has revealed about Cristiano Ronaldo’s love and admiration for his current club Juventus.

Notably, Ronaldo has recently returned to Turin from Madeira where he trained with local side, Nacional de Madeira and the 18-year-old boy named Goncalves was the reference goalkeeper of the legend.

“Ronaldo seemed to me to be happy with his experience in Italy, in Turin and especially in playing in Juventus. He told me several times that the club is very large, organized and has enormous admiration for the Juventus fans, who care so much about him,” Goncalves told Tuttosport.

Notably, Serie A remains suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis that has killed more than 30,000 and has infected over 2 lakh people in Italy so far, as per the data of Worldometer.

The players coming back to Italy will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon their arrival before they begin training again.

Talking about Ronaldo, the striker is a modern-day football machine who has won trophies wherever he has been to. He became a household name following his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003 and since then, he has won several team and individual honours.

In 2009, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid amd remained there for almost a decade before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Apart from five Ballon d’Or crowns — second only to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who has six — Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, where he currently plies his trade with heavyweights Juventus.