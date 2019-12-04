Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to give the coveted Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony a miss for the second year in a row as his long-time rival Lionel Messi claimed his sixth award. Ronaldo, however, was present in Milan to collect the Serie A Player of the Year award.

However, there are reports emerging from certain sections of the media which are claiming that Ronaldo, in fact, waited in his car until his win was confirmed.

A correspondent from BeIN Sports, Tancredi Palmieri claimed that Juve star was waiting in his car until his win was confirmed. Only then did he enter the theatre. He was assisted by his bodyguards who were flashing lights at the cameras to stop his photographs being taken.

UNBELIEVABLE!

Cristiano Ronaldo waited in his car for the moment in which he had to be awarded MVP Serie A award!

Then when the time came, he finally get out to enter the theatre, while his bodyguards pointed torchlights to cameras! https://t.co/8A51G9Tatp — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 2, 2019

Ronaldo, meanwhile, finished third in 2019 Ballon d’Or Rankings, behind Virgil van Dijk and sixth-time winner Lionel Messi.