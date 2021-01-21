Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night has became the top goalscorer in the history of football during Juventus’ 2-0 win over Napoli in the final of Super Cup at the Mapei Stadium.

The Portuguese forward overtook Josef Bican’s record of 759 goals. Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal when he saw the back of the net net in 66th minute to put Juventus ahead.

The Bianconeri should thank their stars that they managed to come on top despite a recent slump of form in Serie A, with the defending champions currently ranking only fifth in the 2020-21 table.

The Supercoppa is a traditional clash between the previous season’s Serie A and Coppa Italia winners. Juventus was missing Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro, but Juan Cuadrado returned to the starting line-up after recovering from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Napoli had to do without Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz.

Juventus dominated possession in the first half, but Napoli had the best chance in the 29th minute when Diego Demme rolled across from the left and Hirving Lozano’s diving header forced a stunning save from Wojciech Szczesny.

Federico Chiesa picked up an injury, making way for Federico Bernardeschi who almost found the net right after the interval.

Juventus started to lay siege to Napoli’s goal as time wore on, and it paid off in the 64th minute when a corner bounced off Tiemoue Bakayoko and bobbled kindly for Ronaldo to sweep in from point-blank range.

“Very happy with my 4th title in Italy…We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys,” Ronaldo tweeted after the win.

Lorenzo Insigne should have scored an equalizer and his 100th goal for Napoli, but the captain missed a penalty earned by Dries Mertens in the 80th minute.

Juve punished Napoli deep into stoppage time, as after a textbook counter, Cuadrado surged forward and squared for Alvaro Morata to seal the win.

The Supercoppa is Juventus’ first title in the current 2020-21 season, and also Andrea Pirlo’s maiden trophy as a head coach.