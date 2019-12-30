Arguably the greatest duo the football arena has ever seen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always pushed each other in the race to come first. Not only is this race in terms of performance on the field but it has even extended to off-field rivalry

In 2019, it was the Argentine legend who finished ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo on the field. He even went on to lift his sixth Ballon d’Or. However, off the field, Ronaldo is still the king.

A list released by Buzz Bingo confirms that the Juventus superstar has left Lionel Messi far behind to become the highest-earning footballer from Instagram in the calendar year- 2019. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo earned a whopping $47.8 million this year from his Instagram posts. To put this into perspective, Ronaldo has earned more than twice the amount than second-placed Lionel Messi. Ronaldo reportedly charged a whopping $975K per post this year.

Messi, on the other hand, earned $23.3 million from Instagram this year. Third on the list is former Manchester United superstar David Beckham, who is also the only on active footballer on the list.

Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic complete the top 5 of the list.