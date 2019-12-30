Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year by winning the best men’s player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

Ronaldo did not win the Ballon d’Or this year, finishing behind Lionel Messi who bagged it for the record sixth time and Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

But the 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation, got his fourth successive prize at the awards after helping his club Juventus claim the 2018-19 Serie A title in his first season in Italy while also playing a key role in Portugal winning the Nations League.

“Honoured to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!” he tweeted.

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ❤️🙏Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!😉 pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019

England international Lucy Bronze was awarded the best women’s player of the year, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named the best manager.