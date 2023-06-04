The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has officially become a married man after tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. The couple’s wedding ceremony was a lavish affair filled with joy and love, and Ruturaj couldn’t resist sharing the magical moments on social media.

Taking to his official social media accounts, Ruturaj Gaikwad delighted his fans and followers by posting several beautiful pictures from his wedding. The photos captured the essence of the ceremony, showcasing the radiant couple, the colorful decorations, and the happiness that filled the air. Gaikwad also wrote a heartwarming caption with the pictures, “From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!”

In one of the pictures, Ruturaj and Utkarsha can be seen taking part in a traditional ritual, their faces glowing with excitement and anticipation. Another photo highlights the couple’s chemistry and affection, as they exchange loving glances amidst the celebrations.

The wedding venue was adorned with stunning floral arrangements and intricate decorations, creating a dreamy ambiance. The vibrant colors and elegant designs added an extra touch of charm to the already magical event.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wedding album serves as a testament to the love and joy shared by the newlyweds and their families. The pictures have garnered immense attention and admiration from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments section with blessings and heartfelt messages for the couple.

Utkarsha, Gaikwad’s spouse, is also an accomplished cricketer and hails from Pune. She represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket. The 24-year-old is an all-rounder who last played in November 2021.

Regarding Gaikwad, the 26-year-old had a remarkable season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Gaikwad formed a formidable opening partnership with Devon Conway, resulting in a remarkable 849 runs, making it the third-highest partnership in an IPL season and the second-highest for an opening pair.

The CSK cricketer’s wedding marks a significant milestone in his personal life, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of his journey.