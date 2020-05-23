Cricket West Indies (CWI) has begun the recruitment process within the Caribbean to find a permanent head coach for the women’s team.

Gus Logie has been serving as the interim head coach and in-charge of the women’s team since October last year.

In the Women’s T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year in Australia, the Windies women had failed to qualify for the semi-finals with just one win out of the four games in the group stage.

“Following the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent women’s team head coach,” said Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) director of cricket on Friday.

“We are grateful for the efforts of interim head coach, Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded,” he added.

Logie, who had been the assistant coach of the women’s team since 2017, was appointed as the interim head coach in October 2019.