Cricket overdose continues as BCCI unveils schedule for home series

India’s home season will kick off in September, hosting Bangladesh for two World Test Championships (WTC) Tests followed by three T20Is. The first Test will be held in Chennai, starting September 19 while Kanpur will be hosting the second Test from September 27.

This will be Bangladesh’s only third Test tour to India. They played a one-off Test in 2017 and a two-match series in 2019.

Meanwhile, the three T20Is against the eastern neighbours will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad, the BCCI announced on Thursday while unveiling the Indian team’s 2024-25 home international season during which they will play five Tests, three ODIs and eight T20Is.

Advertisement

In October, New Zealand will visit India for a red-ball series, contesting in three WTC Tests with matches in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. Following the series against the BlackCaps that will end in the first week of November, India will tour Down Under for a gruelling five-match Test series against Australia.

On return, India will resume their home campaign with a white-ball series against England after the new year 2025 begins. The two sides will clash in five T20Is and three ODIs starting January 22. England featured in a five-Test series in India last year, which the hosts won 4-1.

Rohit Sharma and Co are currently competing at the T20 World Cup in the Americas, post which India are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka before starting their home international series.

Bangladesh tour of India

Sept 19: 1st Test, Chennai

Sept 27: 2nd Test, Kanpur

Oct 6: 1st T20I, Dharamsala

Oct 9: 2nd T20I, Delhi

Oct 12: 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

New Zealand tour of India

Oct 16: 1st Test, Bengaluru

Oct 24: 2nd Test, Pune

Nov 1: 3rd Test, Mumbai

England tour of India

Jan 22: 1st T20I, Chennai

Jan 25: 2nd T20I, Kolkata

Jan 28: 3rd T20I, Rajkot

Jan 31: 4th T20I, Pune

Feb 2: 5th T20I, Mumbai

Feb 6: 1st ODI, Nagpur

Feb 9: 2nd ODI, Cuttack

Feb 12: 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad