Wishes poured in as India’s “King of Swing” Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 30 on February 5, 2020.

Bhuvneshwar, who made his international debut in 2012 against Pakistan, has taken 132 ODI, 63 Test, and 41 T20I wickets so far. The bowler is currently out of the Indian team due to injury.

“Happy birthday Bhuvi, hope you have a year full of happiness and loads of good cricket,” said India white-ball opener Shikhar Dhawan.

“Happy birthday brother @BhuviOfficial have a great one !!” said out of favour India player Suresh Raina.

India Test wicketkeeper-batsman Widdhiman saha wrote: “Many happy returns of the day to the king of swing, @BhuviOfficial Wishing you all the very best for the year ahead!”

“He took six wickets in 2014 to claim a spot on the iconic Lord’s Honours Boards. Happy Birthday to @BhuviOfficial,” said Lord’s Cricket Ground on their official Twitter handle.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Bhuvi @BhuviOfficial! Hoping the best for you, may god bless you and have a lovely year ahead!” said Bhuvi’s bowling partner Ishant Sharma.