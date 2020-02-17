Wishes poured in as former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers turned 36 on Monday.

Famously known as ‘Mr 360’, the swashbuckling batsman has the fastest ODI fifty (16), hundred (31) and 150 (64) to his name. He called time on his international career in March 2018, but is expected to make a return in the international arena by October this year.

“Happy bday brother. Wish you all the happiness and good health and lots of love to the family. See you soon,” tweeted India skipper Virat Kohli.

“Scored the fastest ODI century, off just 31 balls. His 278* v Pakistan is the second-highest individual Test score for South Africa. Fielder, wicketkeeper, batsman – a genuine 360-degree cricketer. Happy birthday, AB de Villiers,” wrote ICC.

🔹 Scored the fastest ODI century, off just 31 balls

🔹 His 278* v Pakistan is the second-highest individual Test score for South Africa

Meanwhile, India batsman KL Rahul said: “Happy birthday to Mr 360 AB de Villiers. Have a good one lej, see you soon at the IPL.”

“As a rival I was always in awe with your super skills. As a teammate saw you closely and learnt many things. Wish you a very happy birthday AB de Villiers and hope to see you play in T20 world cup mate!” tweeted former India pacer and current CAC member RP Singh.

“Here’s to one of the most incredible cricketers of all time! You’re truly an inspiration to every sports person out there. Happy Birthday AB de Villiers. Have a great day!” wrote India Test opener batsman Mayank Agarwal.