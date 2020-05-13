The cricket fraternity has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore.

PM Modi on Tuesday evening made the announcement of the package which is nearly 10 per cent of country’s GDP. The package is for all segments, including industries, workers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs, cottage industry and others.

“CALM and as SOLID as they come. PM @narendramodi ji has his fingers on the pulse – #India has to become #selfreliant. Tough as nails. Let’s get smart guys. You have a leader in-charge. Let’s move as ONE. #20lakhcrore #NarenderModi #Swadeshi #AatmanirbharBharat,” wrote India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

CALM and as SOLID as they come. PM @narendramodi ji has his fingers on the pulse – #India has to become #selfreliant. Tough as nails. Let’s get smart guys. You have a leader in-charge. Let’s move as ONE 🇮🇳. #20lakhcrore #NarenderModi #Swadeshi #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/SOkEI3I0wU — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 12, 2020

“INDIA CAN BECOME SELF RELIANT!

“INDIA WILL BECOME SELF RELIANT!

“Thank you @narendramodi ji for one of the biggest boosts to our economy! 20 Lakh Crores, almost 10% of India’s GDP will make an #AatmanirbharBharat,” wrote former India opener Gautam Gambhir.