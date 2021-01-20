Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday made a heartfelt gesture as they thanked the Indian team and BCCI for “a memorable series”, which the visitors won in a dramatic fashion.

“Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most. The unique challenges of international touring during a global pandemic are considerable and we thank India’s players, coaches and support staff for all they have given,” CA said in an open letter uploaded on its social media handles.

The letter, signed by its chairman Earl Eddings and interim CEO Nick Hockley, is a rare gesture of co-operation for successfully organising the tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s tour of Australia had started on November 27 and concluded on Tuesday with India beating Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series 2-1 after becoming the first touring team to win a Test at the Gabba in 32 years.

India had earlier won the T20 series 2-1 while Australia won the ODI seires 2-1 by a similar margin.

“Over the past nine weeks, the Indian and Australian men’s teams completed outstanding One-Day International and Twenty20 International series, followed by one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever contested. Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport’s greatest ambassadors,” said the letter.

“From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameron Green — and much, much more — the past two months of cricket have been absolutely enthralling. We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible,” it read.

“May we also take this opportunity to thank everyone who played their part to deliver this memorable series – governments, health officials, venues, broadcast and commercial partners, cricket associations, players, match officials, staff and their families. On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we congratulate Team India for the resilience, courage and skill demonstrated in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come.”